DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (PABL LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2023 / 12:52 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.0178
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15812920
CODE: PABL LN
ISIN: LU2198883410
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2198883410 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABL LN Sequence No.: 235238 EQS News ID: 1602097 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1602097&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 05, 2023 06:52 ET (10:52 GMT)