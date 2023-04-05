DJ Amundi Index MSCI USA SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI USA SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (USRI LN) Amundi Index MSCI USA SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2023 / 12:54 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI USA SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 85.6008
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42970986
CODE: USRI LN
ISIN: LU1861136247
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI LN Sequence No.: 235183 EQS News ID: 1601987 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601987&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 05, 2023 06:54 ET (10:54 GMT)