DJ Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (AGHG LN) Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2023 / 13:01 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.9248

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1215319

CODE: AGHG LN

ISIN: LU2355200523

ISIN: LU2355200523 TIDM: AGHG LN

