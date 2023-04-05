DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (AEMU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2023 / 13:01 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D)
DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 35.5359
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4180832
CODE: AEMU LN
ISIN: LU2277591868

ISIN: LU2277591868
