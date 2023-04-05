Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853152 ISIN: FR0000125585 Ticker-Symbol: CAJ 
Tradegate
05.04.23
09:49 Uhr
6,260 Euro
-0,135
-2,11 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1056,11014:28
6,1006,11014:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.04.2023 | 12:06
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Groupe Casino: Appointment of a CEO at Enseignes Casino

Appointment of Magali Daubinet-Salen as Chief Executive Officer of Casino Banners

Paris, 5 April 2023

Magali Daubinet-Salen has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Casino Banners, which encompasses the Hyper Frais, Casino Supermarchés and Casino Proximités stores.

She takes up her new position today, replacing Tina Schuler.

Also, Vincent Doumerc, Chief Executive Officer of Franprix, has been given additional responsibility for developing Leader Price, formerly part of Distribution Casino France.

*

* *

Magali Daubinet-Salen joined Casino Group in 2007 as head of Management Control for the Easydis subsidiary.

From April 2011, she was Chief Financial Officer for various entities of Distribution Casino France (DCF: Easydis, Casino Supermarchés, Hypermarkets, etc.), before becoming Chief Operating Officer of DCF in charge of Finance from September 2020, then Chief Operating Officer in charge of Finance, Procurement and Logistics from January 2021.

A graduate of ESC Clermont Business School, she has been a member of the Casino Group Executive Committee since June 2022.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - Phone number: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr
or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group - Communications Director
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine ALLOUIS - Phone number: +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr
Laurent POINSOT - Phone number: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.