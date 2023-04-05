Unsere Reise durch das wunderschöne Frankreich geht weiter. Haben wir mit Teleperformance die nächste Perle entdeckt?Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:42
|Die besten Aktien Frankreichs: Teleperformance
|Unsere Reise durch das wunderschöne Frankreich geht weiter. Haben wir mit Teleperformance die nächste Perle entdeckt Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
|24.03.
|Teleperformance Reduces Carbon Emissions Per Employee by Nearly 50%; 4 Years Ahead of Schedule
| Company will set new aggressive targets later this year
Regulatory News:
Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, today announced that...
|23.03.
|European Company Works Council Statement on Teleperformance's Decision to Continue Full-service Content Moderation
|Regulatory News:
The following is a European Company Works Council statement on Teleperformance's (Paris:TEP) decision to continue full-service content moderation.
Dear all,
We the ECWC (European...
|22.03.
|Teleperformance Announces Continuation of Full-service Content Moderation
|Regulatory News:
Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, today announced it will resume offering full-service content moderation services...
|20.03.
|Teleperformance: Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 13, 2023
|Release of documents and information regarding the Shareholders' Meeting
Regulatory News:
The shareholders of the Company are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of...
