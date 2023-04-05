

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $341.7 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $218.4 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $366.0 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $3.09 billion from $2.91 billion last year.



Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $341.7 Mln. vs. $218.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q3): $3.09 Bln vs. $2.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 - $2.75



