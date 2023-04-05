Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - LGC, a national staffing company celebrating its 20th anniversary with offices in over 40 U.S. cities, announces today its owners George Lessmeister and Glen Greenawalt have sold 30% of the fair value of their stock in the company to create an employee stock ownership plan.

"We continue to hear stories from business owners who are struggling with culture and a desire to empower their employees to feel like owners," says George Lessmeister, LGC CEO. "As my co-founder Glen and I continued to talk about this challenge, we decided to motivate our employees by giving them a percentage of ownership. It has strengthened the team across the country as we all work toward the same goals to serve the client and create long-term company and personal financial stability."

The new ESOP structure is another example of how company leadership strives to create an inclusive work environment based on respect of individuals within the team. As the agreement between owners and employees was developed it ensured the business received fair value by an independent appraiser.

LGC Hospitality is the premier hospitality staffing company in the United States, founded in 2003 in Indianapolis. George Lessmeister, CEO and founder, saw an opportunity to create a staffing service that provided qualified, vetted candidates for the hospitality businesses and brands. By spending time fostering relationships with job seekers and developing insight into what they wanted in employment, candidates would feel motivated to work hard not only for the client, but for LGC as a whole.

During the pandemic, the LGC team used the same premise, and expanded into business verticals including retail, warehousing and healthcare opening offices in 10 cities. The company now has nearly 200 employees in over 40 cities. LGC provides staffing services nationally, from this network of branch locations for many well-known stadiums along with branded hotel and hospitality venues requiring the need for skilled & semi-skilled employees.

LGC, a national staffing company celebrating its 20th anniversary, was founded in Indianapolis and now has offices in over 40 cities in the United States. Company representatives work to partner job seekers with employers in the hospitality (hotels, restaurants), healthcare (call centers, administrative, food service, janitorial) and general labor business sectors (warehousing, carpenters, landscapers). Positions offered include gig work, temp work, temp to permanent and permanent executive placements. For more information visit www.lgcassociates.com.

