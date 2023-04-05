Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - Wisr AI Solutions Inc. ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a leading AI-driven cybersecurity platform provider, is pleased to announce the development of an AI-based Cyber Breach Prediction platform.

This platform enables the Wisr AI system to predict the level of cyber breach risk of an organization based on how similar it is, and in what ways, to companies that have experienced a breach in the past. The platform is built using a proprietary data set and analysis of cyber breaches and utilizes Wisr AI's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) model that combines multiple datasets, including information regarding organizations that have been breached with large-scale firmographic, technographic and associated risk data to create an AI-based 'lookalike' model.

Utilizing AI allows cohort analysis and pattern recognition across organizations that may not be regarded as comparables by a human analyst. The 'lookalike' data model looks at points of comparison across areas including technical, business, geographic, industry, political, size, company history, and many other unique identifiers and achieves over 90% prediction success on AI backtesting.

Predicting cyber breach risk has tremendous benefits, underscored by a growing number of legislative institutions in many countries that are beginning to impose mandates that organizations report breaches within a 24 to 72 hour-time period. Most notably, President Joe Biden recently signed into U.S. law a requirement for critical infrastructure industries including financial services, energy, healthcare, food supply and more, to report a breach within 72 hours of the breach occurring in March 2022.1 These legislative changes complement Wisr AI's platform to help enterprises get ahead of their cyber risk internally and through their 3rd party vendor networks.

"We are pleased to expand our technology portfolio with the development of a unique AI-driven cyber breach 'lookalike' prediction platform," said Rob Goehring, Founder and CEO of Wisr AI. "Cybercriminals often target vulnerabilities that exist across many organizations and we intend to mitigate cyber threats by detecting them in advance. This platform helps enterprises understand how their organization and their third-party vendors are at risk based on how they share critical business, technology and other factors with companies that have been compromised."

About Wisr AI

Wisr AI is an advanced, proprietary AI platform that predicts cyber attacks on large enterprises - and their 3rd party vendor networks. Wisr AI helps enterprises assess not only their own internal Cyber Risk posture, but also helps prioritize the inherent risk faced through 3rd party infrastructure and supply chain connections. The Wisr AI Cyber Intelligence platform constantly consumes massive amounts of global data - news, social media, cyber breach reports, dark web chatter and more - to build dynamic, AI driven risk rating algorithms. Our engine keeps enterprises prepared, and helps prioritize IT security efforts to match their risk profile.

Forward-looking statements

