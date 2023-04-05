

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, branded food company Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023, while trimming annual organic net sales growth outlook.



For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.70 to $2.75 per share on organic net sales growth of 7 to 7.5 percent.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.70 per share on organic net sales growth of 7 to 8 percent.



The Street is currently looking for earnings of $2.68 per share on a revenue growth of 7.2 percent to $12.36 billion for the year.



