

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German consumer major Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK)) said, as per provisional figures, that it achieved a substantial organic Group sales increase of 12.2% to 2.48 billion euros in the first quarter of 2023, above the current expectations of the capital market.



Organic sales in the Consumer business segment increased by 14.8% year-on-year The tesa business segment reported organic sales growth of 0.9%.



Beiersdorf now expects organic sales growth in the mid- to high-single-digit range for both the Group and the Consumer business segment in fiscal year 2023, Previously it was expected that organic sales growth in mid-single-digit range in each segment.



Organic sales growth in the mid-single-digit range is still expected for the tesa business segment.



The quarterly statement for January to March 2023 will be released on 26 April 2023.



