Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea's Chief Audit Executive Virpi Vuorinen has received in total 1,390 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.
Transaction date: 2023-04-04
Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Corporate Communication, +358 10 416 8023
The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 14.00 EET on 5 April 2023.
