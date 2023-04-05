France-based Luciole & Basilic has developed a tracking system that can be manually oriented according to the zenith every 15 days. The startup recently introduced the first prototype and is now looking for distributors.From pv magazine France French startup Luciole & Basilic has developed a tracker for residential PV installation that can reportedly offer a 12% higher energy yield. "The principle is simple," the company's founder, Nicolas Ditleblanc, told pv magazine France. "We have developed an adjustable fixing system associated with an application, called Zenitrack, which indicates the optimal ...

