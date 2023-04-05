Bayer: The World Is Growing Hungrier for Solutions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Bayer

On a connected planet, food security concerns everyone

Not long ago, hunger was on the decline. Between 2003 and 2013, the global population grew by almost a billion, while the number of undernourished people fell by 200 million. Development and innovation helped feed more people, even though we were overstretching the planetary boundaries. In recent years, the impact of climate change through weather extremes, as well as shocks caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, have exposed vulnerabilities in the global food system. In fact, the world today is getting hungrier. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, up to 828 million people in the world faced hunger in 2021.

Food insecurity is a global problem that unfolds differently in different parts of the world. However, no matter what the challenge is, fighting hunger always starts where the journey of our food begins: on the farm. Scroll or click on the hotspots to explore some of the challenges impacting agriculture and the food system in different parts of the world. And keep reading further below to find out how some of our solutions can support global stability.

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bayer on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bayer

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bayer

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bayer

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747762/The-World-Is-Growing-Hungrier-for-Solutions