Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.04.2023 | 14:38
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Georgia-Pacific Donates to St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Originally published on LBMJournal.com

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Georgia-Pacific celebrated four years of partnership with the St. Jude Dream Home in Charlotte with a donation of ForceField Weather Barrier System. The house, built by Charlotte-based Newton Custom Homes & Realty, was completed in September 2022, and raffled off to a winner in October 2022.

Continue reading here

Georgia-Pacific, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Press release picture

Georgia-Pacific celebrated four years of partnership with the St. Jude Dream Home in Charlotte with a donation of ForceField Weather Barrier System. Image courtesy of LBM Journal.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747766/Georgia-Pacific-Donates-to-St-Jude-Dream-Home-Giveaway

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.