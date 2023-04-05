

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Employment in the U.S. private sector increased by less than expected in the month of March, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.



ADP said private sector employment rose by 145,000 jobs in March after climbed by an upwardly revised 261,000 jobs in February.



Economists had expected private sector employment to advance by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 242,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'Our March payroll data is one of several signals that the economy is slowing,' said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. 'Employers are pulling back from a year of strong hiring and pay growth, after a three-month plateau, is inching down.'



