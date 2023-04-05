Streamline Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Yamilet Torres as Operations Manager

WINTER SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Streamline Technologies, Inc. (Streamline) proudly announces that national sales and operations thought leader Yamilet Torres joined the company as Operations Manager. This addition to the team starts solidifying Streamline's leadership in helping engineering professionals, government engineers, and municipal and state administrators throughout the nation address their stormwater-management challenges and flood-control responses.

"Yamilet is a national leader in the sales, operations, and management of software and related technology platforms. Her reputation as a leader who can facilitate change and corporate success certainly precedes her arrival. Adding a professional like Yamilet to our team is part of our Strategic Plan, now fulfilled." said Streamline President, Gregory Sauter.

Yamilet's experience spans work in the private and public sectors, including over two decades as an executive for Oracle Corporation, the world's largest database-management company. Her experience prior to Oracle included stints at the City of Orlando and at the Kennedy Space Center.

For her part, the excitement is also unmistakable. "Partnering with a market-leading stormwater-modeling company that is breaking new ground in the realm of real-time flood forecasting, with clients spread across a national footprint, is a blessing. I can't wait to hit the ground running."

Yamilet was recognized by Oracle Corporation in 2015 as its Presidents Cup award winner. From 2010 to 2014 she was a member of the Board of Directors for the Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC), and she was the founder and chair of the Hispanic Oracle Leadership Association (HOLA) during the same period.

Streamline Technologies, Inc. is nationally recognized for its flagship hydrologic and hydraulic modeling software, Interconnected Channel and Pond Routing (ICPR). The latest generation of ICPR includes both 1D H&H and fully integrated 2D surface water and groundwater flow with an emphasis on interactions between surficial aquifer systems and surface water bodies. Streamline Technologies' newest platform is a Real-Time Flood Forecasting (RTFF) model that is powered by ICPR. The RTFF system allows us to more accurately predict flooding several days in advance at the street and house level. For more information, please visit www.streamnologies.com.

