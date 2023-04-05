Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") announces that Richard Balliant, P.Eng., has agreed to serve as a technical advisor to the management and Board. In addition, Francis Roche will be serving as a financial advisor.

Mr. Balliant has over 40 years of experience as a professional engineer. He has worked around the world, providing professional services for industrial, mining, forestry, energy and agri-food developments. His focus has always been on development and operations that recognize the importance to safety, the environment, and cooperation among all parties to a project including governments and industry regulators.

His extensive experience with environmental remediation and contaminant containment has included pit development and liners; settling and containment ponds, tailing dumps, waste rock dumps, separation containment; contaminant clean-up and removal. In the mining and mineral sector he has worked with sulphur, uranium, copper, and coal mines. He has also worked in areas of power generation, railroads, fertilizer plants and pulp mills.

His role with the Company will involve assessment and advice on environmental reclamation at resource extraction sites. He understands the regulatory processes and will be an inter-face with environmental regulators when needed.

Mr. Francis Roche, CFA, began his capital markets career with Wood Gundy Inc.in 1988, which later became CIBC. After rising to the level of Vice-President, Investment Banking, Mr. Roche left in 2003 and founded Roche Securities Ltd. That firm, based in Edmonton, became a fully licensed Canadian brokerage firm specializing in small cap stocks. Since 2003, Mr. Roche has been based in Toronto where he provides financial advisory services to Canadian small cap companies. Mr. Roche has an A.B, (Harvard), M.B.A, and L.LB. (McGill) and an L.LM (Laval University). He is also a Chartered Financial analyst.

"We are thankful that Mr. Balliant and Mr. Roche have agreed to be part of our growing in-house team of expertise. Their experience and hands-on approach will be a great benefit to the Company," says President Brian Stecyk.

Brian Stecyk

President

1-780-953-0111

We Seek Safe Harbour

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the timing of future exploration work or drilling, and the expansion of the mineralization. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Gold Rush Cariboo Inc.., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161369