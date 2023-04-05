Tork Manufacturer Essity Ranked One of the World's Most Sustainable Companies

Originally published on Tork News Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Essity, maker of Tork hygiene and tissue products, has once again been recognized as one of the world's 100 most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights. The company has also been included in two other prestigious sustainability so far this year.

The Global 100 list represents the top 1% of companies in the world in terms of sustainability performance. Corporate Knights analyzes and compares 6,720 publicly traded companies with a minimum gross revenue of USD 1bn against global industry peers. The ranking is based on 25 quantitative key performance indicators, including sustainable revenue, sustainable investment, taxes paid, carbon productivity, and racial and gender diversity. The list was announced during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January.

"We are proud to once again be ranked as one of the world's most sustainable companies," said Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity. "As a global company providing hygiene and health solutions to over a billion people every day, Essity makes a real impact when it comes to people and the environment.

"Our inclusion in Corporate Knight's index demonstrates our commitment to responsible business practices throughout our value chain."

In addition, Essity has also been awarded a place in CDP's prestigious A List for its work in combating deforestation. Based on data reported through CDP's 2022 Forests questionnaire, Essity was one of a small number of companies to achieve an "A" grade out of more than 10,000 companies scored. For the fourth consecutive year, CDP have also awarded Essity a place on their 2022 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for successfully working with its suppliers on climate change.

CDP is a not-for-profit charity that helps investors, companies, cities, states and regions manage their environmental impacts via a global disclosure system.

And for the second consecutive year, Essity has also been included in the Sustainability Yearbook of S&P Global, an international finance and analytics company that annually reviews the world's most sustainable companies.

Businesses listed in the yearbook need to score among the top 15 per cent of their industry and achieve an S&P Global Sustainability Score within 30 per cent of their industry's top-performing company. Essity is in the top 10 per cent of the 7,800 global companies assessed to be included in this year's yearbook.

"We at Essity are dedicated to improving well-being through leading hygiene and health solutions while working with sustainability across our value chain," said Magnus. "We are proud of our performance and to be included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2023."

