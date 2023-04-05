Dinewise, Inc.: Dinewise Announces 2022 Year End Results and 2023 Outlook

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Dinewise, Inc. (OTC PINK:DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company") today announced for the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $217,264, compared to net income of $77,973, for the same period in 2021. Our year end results included an increase of $139,291 in net income from 2021 to 2022. Growth in net income was a direct result of increase loan volume with our portfolio companies. The company has exceeded its financial expectations with a 100% increase in revenues. "I'm excited to announce our results for 2022, exceeding expectations in all categories, this is the fuel for our new corporate vision, and will lead to a very positive 2023 in which our projections are lofty as we expand with the PawnTrust Marketplace." Christina Moore, Director. PawnTrust forecasts to triple its revenue in 2023. For the complete year end results and the Annual Financial disclosure visit:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/363127/content

About PawnTrust

PawnTrust engages in small business loans to thriving entrepreneurs. PawnTrust has now added a marketplace exclusively for Pawn Shops to its business model. PawnTrust acts as an intermediary between the Pawn Shop and consumer using the best technology to streamline borrowing, buying and bartering transactions through and app on a mobile phone. PawnTrust has established Pawn Partners; which are local Pawn Shops, in which inventory is extrapolated into the PawnTrust Marketplace. This allows the Pawn Shops to immediately and seamlessly have their inventory displayed nationally. PawnTrust works like an amplifier. Many of these local stores do not have a web presence nor capital to market their inventory on a national basis. By leveraging the PawnTrust national marketplace the local store can create incremental sales from a wider range of buyers. PawnTrust uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the marketplace platform to automate various workflows including advance image recognition algorithms. Items are automatically identified and descriptions are generated with remarkable accuracy which speeds up the process and standardizes the descriptions. This has the potential to transform the pawn industry where descriptive tags help to create a context based search for a user friendly interface. Using AI will bring an immersive and engaging experience. PawnTrust is a publicly traded company on the OTC: Pink traded under the symbol DWIS. For more information visit www.pawntrust.com.

Contact

PawnTrust Investor Relations

(650) 228-0680

invest@pawntrust.com

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes statements that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements, usually containing the words 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'expect' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, risks and uncertainties related to the current unknown duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

