Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Higginson as Company Secretary.

Mr. Higginson has a Bachelor of Business degree from Edith Cowan University, majoring in both Finance and Administration.

Mr. Higginson is a professional director and company secretary with extensive experience in public company administration, ASX Listing Rules, the Corporations Act, capital raisings, public company listings, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, financial reporting, and due diligence.

Michael was formerly an Executive Officer with the ASX and since his departure has accumulated extensive knowledge and hands-on practical experience in the operations and activities of mineral exploration, mining, and mining project development companies, spanning a range of commodities.

This announcement was authorized for release by the Chair of Besra Gold Inc.

Jocelyn Bennett

Chair

Besra Gold Inc

For Further Information:

Australasia

Ray Shaw

Chief Executive Officer

Email: rayshaw@besra.com

North America

James Hamilton

Investor Relation Services

Email: jim@besra.com

Mobile: +1-416-471-4494

