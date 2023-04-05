Cosmos Health Inc. to Participate in The Economist Annual New York-Eastern Mediterranean Business Summit on July 10th, 2023, with CEO Mr. Greg Siokas Delivering a Speech

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or "the Company") (Nasdaq:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, announced today that it will participate in The Economist Annual New York-Eastern Mediterranean Business Summit entitled "A New Momentum for Geopolitics and Investment Cyprus-Greece-Israel." The event is scheduled to take place on July 10th, 2023, at the Lotte Palace in New York, during which Cosmos Health's CEO, Mr. Greg Siokas, will deliver a speech, engage in a question and answer session, and participate in a dialogue discussion with the Economist Chair and the audience.

The event, to be hosted by Economist Impact and their official representative for SE Europe Hazlis & Rivas, will highlight the investment opportunities that lie ahead for the Eastern Mediterranean region. Prominent speakers from the US, Israel, Greece, Cyprus and other European countries will be invited to present the business opportunities and potential of the region. The conference will bring together distinguished personalities to brainstorm, openly debate, explore the investment opportunities available, and present the changing landscape of the Eastern Mediterranean. It will host an impressive audience of approximately 80-100 high-level executives from international and local business corporations, and financial institutions, as well as various institutional investors/hedge funds, asset managers, key members of the business community, bankers, business leaders, senior representatives from the government, leading academics, and thinkers. Additionally, one-to-one meetings with potential investors/funds will be arranged.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health stated: "We are honored to participate in this prestigious Economist summit in New York. I will be delivering a speech in front of a reputable audience, consisting of business leaders, government representatives, and leading academics. Additionally, I will participate in a Q&A session and a fruitful dialogue discussion with the Economist Chair and the audience. This summit presents a great opportunity to showcase the Cosmos Health story, and I am looking forward to updating the broader community on our multifaceted progress, including innovation, new products, acquisitions, and international expansion."

About the Annual New York-Eastern Mediterranean Business Summit

By reinforcing the 3+1 alliance and enhancing collaboration in energy, security, technology and innovation, the Eastern Mediterranean will play a pivotal role in the years to come. Moreover, current investments in energy infrastructure shall contribute significantly to helping Europe achieve energy autonomy. This year's annual New York - Eastern Mediterranean Business Summit takes place after general elections in each country respectively on July 10th, 2023 at the Lotte Palace in New York. Cyprus, Israel and Greece will have the opportunity to present their priorities for peace and security in the region as well as trade and investment opportunities in the various sectors to US potential investors. Government officials from the region and the United States are expected to take part in a meaningful conversation with potential investors and prominent leaders from business and finance.

About Cosmos Health, Inc

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM) is a global healthcare group that was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Cosmos Health is engaged in the nutraceuticals sector through its own proprietary lines of products "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Additionally, the Company is operating in the pharmaceutical sector through the provision of a broad line of branded generics and OTC medications and is involved in the healthcare distribution sector through its subsidiaries in Greece and UK serving retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health is strategically focused on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals (IP) and specialized root extracts as well as on the R&D of proprietary complex generics and innovative OTC products. Cosmos has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Health has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

