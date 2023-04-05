Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
Essity appoints Chief Digital & Information Officer

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has appointed Carl-Magnus Månsson as Chief Digital & Information Officer. He will become a member of the Executive Management Team and be responsible for the company's continued digital transformation and the Global Digital and Business Services unit.

Carl-Magnus Månsson has extensive experience of developing technology and business-driven digitalization from similar roles in other global companies and as CEO of the consultancy company Acando. He most recently held the position as President and CEO of Iver.

"I am delighted to welcome Carl-Magnus Månsson to Essity. With his considerable experience in change management and knowledge about digitalization, he will be an important addition to the company's Executive Management Team and the continued digital transformation," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

Carl-Magnus Månsson will assume his position on May 15, 2023 and will report to Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3747695/1971378.pdf

Essity appoints Chief Digital & Information Officer

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/carl-magnus-mansson,c3164827

Carl-Magnus Månsson

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-appoints-chief-digital--information-officer-301790846.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
