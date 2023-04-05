Skin Antiseptic Market to Reach $3.06 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global market for skin antiseptics is being propelled by an increase in the number of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and a greater demand for infection prevention and control measures.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Skin Antiseptic Market by Type (Alcohol, Chlorhexidine, Iodine, and Others), by Form (Solutions, Cream, Swab Sticks, and others), and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Providers, and Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global skin antiseptic industry generated $1.48 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $3.06 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.





Prime determinants of growth

The global market for skin antiseptics is being propelled by an increase in the number of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and a greater demand for infection prevention and control measures. Additionally, there has been a surge in the number of surgeries being performed worldwide, which is further boosting market growth. However, the market is facing limitations due to the potential for side effects and adverse reactions associated with skin antiseptics. Nevertheless, there are still growth prospects to be found in both developed and developing economies, which could create new opportunities in the foreseeable future.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.48 billion Market Size in 2031 $3.06 billion CAGR 7.5 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments covered Type, Form, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) Rise in the number of surgeries Opportunities Several growth prospects in the emerging economies Restraints Side effects and adverse reactions

Covid-19 Scenario

The global skin antiseptic market experienced a surge in demand due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is because skin antiseptics were widely used as a preventive measure against infection.

The pandemic resulted in an increase in the number of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) due to various factors such as a surge in patient volume, higher levels of patient acuity and comorbidities, and shortages in staffing and supplies.

In addition, the increase in vaccination programs worldwide further boosted the demand for skin antiseptic products, presenting growth opportunities for key players in the market.

The alcohol segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the alcohol segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around half of the global skin antiseptic market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to an increased usage of alcohol skin antiseptics during surgical procedures and a rise in the number of key players offering alcohol-based skin antiseptics.

The solution segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on form, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global skin antiseptic market revenue, and is estimated to dominate throughout the forecast period, owing to the wide availability of antiseptic solutions and increase in adoption of antiseptic solutions in pre-operation and pre-injection skin preparation. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031, due to a rise in the adoption of other forms of antiseptic such as wipe skin antiseptic during surgeries and a number of key players offering wipe and soap form of skin antiseptic.

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global skin antiseptic market revenue, owing to the accessibility of retail pharmacies everywhere and large chain of distribution networks. However, the online providers segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031, due to the rise in the popularity of online pharmacies and a number of users preferring online pharmacies.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global skin antiseptic market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the number of surgical procedures and presence of major players offering skin antiseptic. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in the implementation of infection control measures, the surge in the number of surgical site infections, and the availability of a wide range of skin antiseptic products.

Leading Market Players: -

CARDINAL HEALTH INC.

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

B. BRAUN SE

3M COMPANY

COMPANY ECOLAB INC.

MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB

XTTRIUM LABORATORIES

SIRMAXO CHEMICALS PVT.LTD.

Schülke and Mayr GmbH

PDI, INC

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global skin antiseptic market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, product approval, expansion, acquisition, and partnership to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

