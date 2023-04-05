Caliber Corporate Advisers Recognized as a Fastest Growing Company by the Financial Times

Caliber is named one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the Americas for 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Caliber Corporate Advisers , one of the leading marketing and communications agencies for fintech and financial services, has been recognized by the Financial Times as one of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2023 .

Caliber has achieved significant growth in recent years, with the firm's revenue soaring 68% from 2018 to 2021.

"We are pleased to be recognized by such a reputable media outlet, but more importantly, we're extremely proud of the team we've built and the value we provide to our growing portfolio of client partners, said Harvey Hudes , founder and CEO. "Our growth is testament to our culture, the many talented people who have helped contribute to our culture and our values, and the great work we're doing every day. We look forward to continuing our growth in 2023 and beyond."

Now in its fourth year, the Financial Times' rankings of the fastest growing companies in the Americas is based on disclosed revenue growth between 2018 and 2021 from public data for more than 7,000 public companies across 20 countries. The median revenue of ranked companies was $22.5 million in 2023, nearly double last year's figure of $12.2 million.

Caliber's exemplary work on behalf of its clients has already helped garner significant recognition in 2023, as the company was recently named one of the top financial PR firms by O'Dwyer's. In 2022, the agency was recognized as a Crain's top 50 fastest-growing companies in NYC.

About Caliber

Caliber drives innovation in the financial services space by being the marketing and communications "go-to" trusted partner to companies in financial services & fintech, insurance & insurtech, real estate & proptech, and related professional services.

We provide best-in-class strategy and execution in PR, content, social media, and digital advertising. We take pride in bringing a fresh perspective and acting as an extension of your team. With team members across the U.S. and Europe, we serve a global client base.

Media Contact:

Ryan Hall, Director

Caliber Corporate Advisers

ryan@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Caliber Corporate Advisers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747810/Caliber-Corporate-Advisers-Recognized-as-a-Fastest-Growing-Company-by-the-Financial-Times