Scientists in South Korea have developed a highly soluble, stable organic redox-active molecule for use in aqueous redox flow batteries. The newly developed naphthalene diimide (NDI) molecule offered higher storage capacity than existing vanadium devices.Redox flow batteries are one of the most promising technologies for large-scale stationary storage applications due to their low capital cost, low flammability, and long lifetime of over 20 years. However, since the price of vanadium, the most widely used active material for redox flow batteries, has been rising in recent years, scientists have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...