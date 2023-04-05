Hungary's Platio has inaugurated a solar footpath in the Dutch city of Groningen. The installation consists of 2,544 monocrystalline Patio solar pavers with a 21.8% efficiency rating. It will generate 55,000 kWh of electricity per year and can purportedly withstand a pressure of 2 tons without microcracks.Hungary-based Platio has developed a damage-resistant path made of solar tiles. The solar footpath, which spans 400 square meters, was recently installed in Groningen, the Netherlands, as part of the "Making City" European Union project. "Our patented technology has been developed so no microcracks ...

