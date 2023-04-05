Voices From the Water

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / River systems, the lifeblood of our planet, are a fragile resource facing devastating waste problems affecting humans and wildlife alike - but we can change their fate together.

River heroes are at the forefront of solving the pollution and waste issues faced by our planet's waterways. "Voices of Water," tells the stories of these champions and highlights the direct value of rivers to our community ecosystem and the importance of their role in the health of the planet and climate change. Through the stories of these Heroes and the projects they have undertaken we seek to raise awareness of river plastic pollution, and the commitment to solve the problem at its source upstream.

Dow and Rivers are Life have co-created a platform to help highlight our human connection with rivers around the world and inspire the need to preserve and restore them. Together, Dow and Rivers are Life aim to support 1,000 projects, big and small, to make a collective global impact on river ecosystems.

