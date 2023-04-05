Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.04.2023 | 18:06
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SearchUnify Announces Industry-first Robust LLM Integration to Elevate Customer Support Outcomes

This secure integration to help customer support leaders deliver contextual, personalized, end-to-end experiences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchUnify, a leading unified cognitive platform, today announced an industry-first comprehensive and secure integration with OpenAI and Hugging Face, to enrich support and self-service experiences across the customer lifecycle.

SearchUnify_Logo

With this integration of the platform and its suite of products with Large Language Models (LLMs), SearchUnify is geared to render predictive, contextual, data-driven and agile experiences. This integration will help enterprises leverage the LLM capabilities, including conversational AI, headline and abstract generation, machine translation, sentiment analysis, and language modeling. Businesses will be able to help their customers and employees make the most of generative AI capabilities, while guardrailing and distilling inferences to combat decision bias.

"Language models have long been a part of SearchUnify's DNA. With recent strides in generative AI, the influence of AI and LLMs on our lives is only going to grow stronger. SearchUnify adds a layer of security and accessibility to the mix. This approach will not only foster trust but also empower businesses to deliver experiences that are relevant, secure, and state-of-the-art," said Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify.

In a bid to help the customer service leaders ride this technology wave, SearchUnify is gearing up for its upcoming virtual event, SU Innovate, scheduled for April 27, 2023.

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a unified cognitive platform by Grazitti Interactive that revolutionizes information findability, fuels intelligent enterprise search, and makes for a robust platform for AI-based apps like Intelligent Chatbot, Agent Helper, KCS Enabler, Escalation Predictor, and Community Helper. Its AI powers relevant and personalized search results for customers, partners, and employees across industries.

Media Contact:
Aanchal Dhar
pr@grazitti.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535704/SearchUnify_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/searchunify-announces-industry-first-robust-llm-integration-to-elevate-customer-support-outcomes-301790655.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.