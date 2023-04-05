Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
05.04.23
19:42 Uhr
2,792 Euro
+0,030
+1,09 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7602,83620:04
2,7842,81220:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.04.2023 | 14:24
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - sale of shares

5 April 2023: Reference is made to the stock exchange release on 3 April 2023, regarding settlement of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") to senior executives and entitled employees. Pursuant to a sales process conducted by a third party to settle tax obligations, the following primary insiders have sold shares at a price of NOK 32.8470 per share:

  • Jon Erik Engeset, CEO
  • George Siedlecki, SVP Strategy and M&A
  • Karen Romer, SVP Communication
  • Rick Rashilla, SVP Sustainability

Further details of the primary insider's transactions pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

For more information
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP IR & ESG, Hexagon Composites Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com (http://www.hexagongroup.com) and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.