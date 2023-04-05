Heritage Global Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 & Hold 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, April 27, 2023

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) ("Heritage Global", "HG" or "the Company"), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM (Local Time - PST). Ross Dove, CEO of Heritage Global will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time (11:00 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47975

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Heritage Global, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue in LAS VEGAS.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentation "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About Heritage Global Inc.

Heritage Global Inc. ("HG") values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, and charged-off account receivable portfolios through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Investor Relations:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

InvestorRelations@hginc.com

SOURCE: Heritage Global Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747357/Heritage-Global-Inc-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-VEGAS-2023-on-Wednesday-April-26-2023-Hold-1x1-Meetings-on-Thursday-April-27-2023