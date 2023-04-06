

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, imports were up 5.0 percent on month and exports rose 1.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$11.688 billion.



China will see March results for its services and manufacturing PMIs from Caixin; in February, their scores were 55.0 and 51.6, respectively.



Hong Kong will see March results for the private sector PMI from S&P Global; in February, the index score was 53.9.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Thursday for Chakri Day and will re-open on Friday.



