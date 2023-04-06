SINGAPORE, Apr 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - ShareInvestor Pte Ltd, Singapore's largest independent platform for investor relations, market data tools and investor education, today announced the launch of the annual REITs Symposium, the largest real estate investment trusts (REITs) event in Singapore.Event is set to return as a fully physical event. This highly anticipated event seeks to address global headwinds such as interest rates, inflation, muted economic growth, and mixed market sentiments that impact the REIT industry.This year's symposium will feature insightful discussions and keynote presentations from esteemed REIT management such as CEOs, CFOs, economists, fund managers and industry experts. They will share their expertise on the current market conditions, as well as provide valuable tips and insights on how to evaluate and invest in REITs.Mr Christopher Lee, CEO, ShareInvestor Group said: "We are excited that the 2023 edition of the REITs Symposium will be a fully physical event post-Covid19 pandemic. We are expecting over 1,000 attendees from the investment community. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions, which aim to answer the following key questions: amidst the chaos, how is each REIT sector being resilient? What will happen when interest rates remain high? How will REIT and property managers adapt to this "new normal"? Where are the Opportunities?"In addition to the informative talks, this year's highlights include fun booths where attendees can engage with the REITs community and gain insights into the industry and a Technical Analysis Zone, offering in-depth trading information and tools for making informed investment decisions. There is also a Financial Influencer and Blogger Meet-Up, providing opportunities to network with key opinion leaders in the REITs space," Mr Christopher Lee added.The REITs Symposium 2023 is an unmissable event for anyone interested in real estate investments, providing an invaluable platform for networking, learning, and discovery.REITs Symposium will take place on May 20, 2023, at Suntec Convention Centre Hall Level 3 from 9:00AM - 6:00PM.Early Bird Tickets priced at S$10 per pax and Buddy promotion at S$14 for 2 pax; Members of the press are encouraged to get in touch for more information and media passes.For more information on the event and registration details, please visit our official website at https://reitsymposium.com/home.html.Media Contacts:Mr Ethan HoHead of Investor Platforms, Shareinvestor Pte LtdEmail: ethan.ho@shareinvestor.comMr Wayne KooMobile: +65 9338-8166Office: +65 6958-8008 / 6958-8005 / 6958-8006Email: query@waterbrooks.com.sgEmail: wayne.koo@waterbrooks.com.sgAbout ShareInvestor ( www.shareinvestorholdings.com )A leading regional media and technology company, ShareInvestor Pte Ltd (SI) was founded in 1999 to empower investors to make informed investment decisions. SI focuses on providing investor relations, market data and investor education services, and operates the largest investor relations network in the region.SI Group has over 130 employees in four countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia). It has also made strategic investments in investor relations/public relations firm, Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd ( https://www.waterbrooks.com.sg/ ), and Singapore's leading social media platform for investors, Investing Note Pte Ltd ( https://www.investingnote.com ).SI ( https://www.shareinvestor.com/ ) provides online market data for multiple markets across its online platform tools ShareInvestor Station, ShareInvestor WebPro and ShareInvestor Mobile. Its other products include Investor-One ( https://www.investor-one.com/ ), a website on investor education, market news, corporate developments, and data analytics; as well as Inve$t, the e-magazine published weekly in Singapore and Malaysia.SI organises financial investment seminars and conferences for investors. Its annual large-scale events INVEST Fair ( https://investfair.com.sg) in Singapore and Malaysia draws thousands of participants.About REITAS ( www.reitas.sg/ )REITAS is the representative voice of the Singapore REIT (S-REIT) sector. It provides its members a representation and engagement in consultation opportunities with policy makers on issues affecting S-REITs. The association also organises talks, courses, investor conferences and retail education events to promote understanding and investment in Singapore REITs.About InvestingNote ( www.investingnote.com )InvestingNote is a Singapore-based company that created a community-driven platform that helps retail investors connect with experienced, professional investors to exchange investing ideas and financial knowledge, across both Singapore and Malaysia. We're here to make investing Fun & Profitable!Source: ShareInvestorCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.