On March 29th, the "Shede Spirits Sharing Chinese Wisdom with the World and Shede Brand Night" was held in London. The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Liu Mingtao, Fosun Global Partner and CEO of UK Fosun, Xu Yi, President of FUYU Group, and Lucy Mitchell, Executive Director of SeeWoo Group. Pu Jizhou, Global Partner of Fosun, Co-chairman and CEO of Shede Spirits, delivered a video speech, sharing Chinese liquor culture and the ecological brewing concept of Shede with the guests at the event and expressing his positive expectations for Shede's expansion overseas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005829/en/

"Shede Spirits Global Brand Listing Ceremony held in London, showcasing the premium charm of Shede old liquor to the world." (Photo: Business Wire)

During the brand listing ceremony, Liu Mingtao extended his sincere congratulations to Shede Spirits for its successful promotion and listing in the UK. In his address, he highlighted that Shede Spirits is positioned as the core platform for Fosun's long-term investment in the liquor industry. As a globally innovative family consumer industry group, Fosun is dedicated to promoting exceptional products, including Shede Spirits aged liquor, on a global scale.

Pu Jizhou expressed his sincere appreciation and warm welcome to the distinguished guests in attendance via online video. He remarked, "Shede Spirits has always upheld the mission of 'Sharing Chinese Wisdom with the World', committed to promoting Chinese liquor and traditional culture on a global scale. With Fosun's support, Shede Spirits has rapidly expanded its presence in overseas markets, allowing families worldwide to experience the joy brought by liquor and the charm of oriental lifestyle aesthetics of Chinese liquor."

Xu Yi stated, "With the support of Fosun, Shede Spirits plans to expand its presence in 30 countries and regions this year, with a focus on Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. With the support of Fosun and deep cooperation with partners, we will conduct in-depth business operations, promoting the aesthetics of oriental lifestyle and sharing Chinese wisdom with the world."

During the evening banquet, guests sampled various products from Shede Spirits, including "Tun Zhi Hu, Shede Classic". They highly praised the quality of Shede Spirits' aged liquor and the oriental lifestyle aesthetics conveyed by the brand.

Additionally, Shede Spirits had in-depth exchanges with local distributors during the event. Both sides expressed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and promoting the brand's aged liquor products in the UK market.

As one of the foremost enterprises representing the internationalization of Chinese liquor, Shede Spirits is dedicated to continuing its efforts to expand the global reach of Chinese liquor. With the support and empowerment of Fosun and FUYU Group, the company will continue to promote the globalization of Chinese liquor and share the cultural and aesthetic essence of Chinese liquor and oriental lifestyle with the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005829/en/

Contacts:

SHEDE

https://en.tuopaishede.cn/

Luo xiaoshuan

luoxiaoshuan@tuopai.biz