Osteosarcoma Reference Centers program launched

Twelve References Centers already part of the network in 5 key countries

www.bonecancer.dog, a brand-new website dedicated to osteosarcoma, online

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET) (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces the launch of its reference program dedicated to canine osteosarcoma.

Each year in Europe and in the United States, ~40,000 dogs are diagnosed with bone cancer. When the diagnosis of osteosarcoma is made, the prognosis of these patients is generally poor and survival short. Pet owners then actively search for information and answers to their questions.

Veterinarians are and remain the specialists and the first line to provide information. However, over the past year, we have been faced to increasing number of inquiries from owners of pets struggling with this disease. We then thought we could be a bridge with the mission to support pet owners in their search for information and solutions for their beloved pets.

In this context, TheraVet has been working closely with veterinary specialists to build a network of Osteosarcoma Reference Centers proposing in addition to the conventional non-surgical and surgical treatments, cementoplasty with BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU as a palliative and complementary option to conventional disease management. To date, twelve centers based in Belgium, France, United Kingdom, Ireland and United States are part of this network. The objective is to grow this network to reach the optimal geographical coverage by country, and therefore make the owner life easier when looking for a veterinary specialist who could help on the management of their pets' disease.

In support to this specialist network, www.bonecancer.dog, a website fully dedicated to osteosarcoma, was created and is officially online since March 30, 2023. On this website, pet owners will find general information about the disease, the therapeutic options, and answers to their questions. But more importantly, they will be informed on the Osteosarcoma Reference Center close to their home where they could beneficiate from an osteosarcoma care including the cementoplasty.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary in Texas.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BONE SURGERY RTU, ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

