Das Instrument EJ7 AU000000ERA9 ENERGY RES. A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.04.2023The instrument EJ7 AU000000ERA9 ENERGY RES. A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.04.2023Das Instrument CSX1 US2254011081 CREDIT SUISSE GP AG ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2023The instrument CSX1 US2254011081 CREDIT SUISSE GP AG ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2023Das Instrument G8P US37951Q2021 GLOBAL PORTS IN.GDR R.S/3 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2023The instrument G8P US37951Q2021 GLOBAL PORTS IN.GDR R.S/3 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2023Das Instrument NMK2 CA6540141091 NICKEL ROCK RESOURCES INC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2023The instrument NMK2 CA6540141091 NICKEL ROCK RESOURCES INC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2023Das Instrument 29Q1 CA36468F1053 GAMESQUARE ESPORTS INC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2023The instrument 29Q1 CA36468F1053 GAMESQUARE ESPORTS INC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2023Das Instrument TA1A US87943Q1094 TEL. AUS. AG ADR 2/O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2023The instrument TA1A US87943Q1094 TEL. AUS. AG ADR 2/O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2023Das Instrument G5Z CA64065J4037 NEOVASC INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2023The instrument G5Z CA64065J4037 NEOVASC INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2023