Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers

Code ISIN: FR0000130395

NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 28 FEBRUARY 2023

Number of shares: 50 785 696

Number of exercisable voting rights: 78 794 339

Number of theoretical voting rights: 79 142 278

Rémy Cointreau

French Société anonyme with a capital of 81 257 113.60 euros

Headquarters: rue Joseph Pataa Ancienne rue de la Champagne 16100 Cognac

RCS 302 178 892 ANGOULEME

