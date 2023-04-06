Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.04.2023
Noch vor Ostern! Der Widerstand ist aufgeweicht – jetzt der Ausbruch?!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
06.04.23
08:02 Uhr
0,999 Euro
-0,009
-0,89 %
06.04.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

06 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 05 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            60,000     30,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0200     GBP0.8950 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0060     GBP0.8830 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0142     GBP0.8893

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,473,234 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   2,000   1.0180        XDUB     08:48:29      00027586538TRDU1 
     603   1.0180        XDUB     08:48:29      00027586539TRDU1 
     37   1.0180        XDUB     08:48:29      00027586537TRDU1 
   4,970   1.0200        XDUB     09:06:33      00027586752TRDU1 
   2,350   1.0160        XDUB     09:15:57      00027586959TRDU1 
   4,440   1.0140        XDUB     10:26:02      00027587649TRDU1 
   2,198   1.0140        XDUB     10:26:02      00027587650TRDU1 
   2,349   1.0160        XDUB     11:42:15      00027588075TRDU1 
   1,087   1.0180        XDUB     12:11:51      00027588236TRDU1 
   2,328   1.0180        XDUB     12:25:56      00027588263TRDU1 
   1,250   1.0180        XDUB     12:55:21      00027588299TRDU1 
     843   1.0180        XDUB     12:55:21      00027588300TRDU1 
     359   1.0180        XDUB     12:55:21      00027588298TRDU1 
   1,500   1.0180        XDUB     13:23:26      00027588561TRDU1 
   1,056   1.0180        XDUB     13:23:26      00027588562TRDU1 
   2,156   1.0180        XDUB     13:47:50      00027588842TRDU1 
     480   1.0180        XDUB     13:47:50      00027588841TRDU1 
   2,374   1.0180        XDUB     14:11:43      00027588947TRDU1 
   4,578   1.0140        XDUB     14:25:07      00027589099TRDU1 
   2,655   1.0140        XDUB     14:25:07      00027589104TRDU1 
   2,216   1.0160        XDUB     15:03:26      00027589613TRDU1 
   2,391   1.0120        XDUB     15:09:05      00027589782TRDU1 
   2,303   1.0120        XDUB     15:09:05      00027589780TRDU1 
   6,840   1.0080        XDUB     15:40:37      00027590350TRDU1 
   2,154   1.0080        XDUB     15:51:49      00027590733TRDU1 
     605   1.0080        XDUB     15:51:49      00027590734TRDU1 
   3,878   1.0060        XDUB     16:20:09      00027591254TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   1,654   0.8940        XLON     12:08:59      00027588233TRDU1 
   1,161   0.8950        XLON     12:40:15      00027588269TRDU1 
     594   0.8950        XLON     12:40:17      00027588270TRDU1 
   1,175   0.8950        XLON     13:11:36      00027588337TRDU1 
     505   0.8950        XLON     13:11:36      00027588338TRDU1 
   2,704   0.8910        XLON     13:18:42      00027588501TRDU1 
     541   0.8910        XLON     13:18:42      00027588500TRDU1 
     299   0.8910        XLON     13:18:42      00027588502TRDU1 
     687   0.8930        XLON     14:23:09      00027589092TRDU1 
   1,676   0.8910        XLON     14:25:07      00027589101TRDU1 
   1,572   0.8910        XLON     14:25:07      00027589098TRDU1 
     898   0.8910        XLON     14:25:07      00027589103TRDU1 
     769   0.8910        XLON     14:25:07      00027589102TRDU1 
     192   0.8910        XLON     14:25:07      00027589100TRDU1 
     783   0.8920        XLON     15:07:40      00027589754TRDU1 
   1,763   0.8890        XLON     15:09:05      00027589767TRDU1 
   1,672   0.8890        XLON     15:09:05      00027589769TRDU1 
   1,671   0.8890        XLON     15:09:05      00027589768TRDU1 
     998   0.8860        XLON     15:51:36      00027590727TRDU1 
     149   0.8860        XLON     15:51:36      00027590728TRDU1 
   1,175   0.8840        XLON     15:51:38      00027590732TRDU1 
     856   0.8840        XLON     15:51:38      00027590730TRDU1 
     714   0.8860        XLON     15:51:38      00027590731TRDU1 
   1,667   0.8860        XLON     16:17:05      00027591226TRDU1 
   1,025   0.8840        XLON     16:17:05      00027591229TRDU1 
     167   0.8840        XLON     16:17:05      00027591227TRDU1 
     56   0.8840        XLON     16:17:05      00027591228TRDU1 
     638   0.8840        XLON     16:17:10      00027591230TRDU1 
   2,134   0.8830        XLON     16:20:08      00027591252TRDU1 
     105   0.8830        XLON     16:20:08      00027591253TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  235295 
EQS News ID:  1602469 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1602469&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
