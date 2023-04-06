DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

06 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 05 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 60,000 30,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0200 GBP0.8950 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0060 GBP0.8830 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0142 GBP0.8893

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,473,234 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,000 1.0180 XDUB 08:48:29 00027586538TRDU1 603 1.0180 XDUB 08:48:29 00027586539TRDU1 37 1.0180 XDUB 08:48:29 00027586537TRDU1 4,970 1.0200 XDUB 09:06:33 00027586752TRDU1 2,350 1.0160 XDUB 09:15:57 00027586959TRDU1 4,440 1.0140 XDUB 10:26:02 00027587649TRDU1 2,198 1.0140 XDUB 10:26:02 00027587650TRDU1 2,349 1.0160 XDUB 11:42:15 00027588075TRDU1 1,087 1.0180 XDUB 12:11:51 00027588236TRDU1 2,328 1.0180 XDUB 12:25:56 00027588263TRDU1 1,250 1.0180 XDUB 12:55:21 00027588299TRDU1 843 1.0180 XDUB 12:55:21 00027588300TRDU1 359 1.0180 XDUB 12:55:21 00027588298TRDU1 1,500 1.0180 XDUB 13:23:26 00027588561TRDU1 1,056 1.0180 XDUB 13:23:26 00027588562TRDU1 2,156 1.0180 XDUB 13:47:50 00027588842TRDU1 480 1.0180 XDUB 13:47:50 00027588841TRDU1 2,374 1.0180 XDUB 14:11:43 00027588947TRDU1 4,578 1.0140 XDUB 14:25:07 00027589099TRDU1 2,655 1.0140 XDUB 14:25:07 00027589104TRDU1 2,216 1.0160 XDUB 15:03:26 00027589613TRDU1 2,391 1.0120 XDUB 15:09:05 00027589782TRDU1 2,303 1.0120 XDUB 15:09:05 00027589780TRDU1 6,840 1.0080 XDUB 15:40:37 00027590350TRDU1 2,154 1.0080 XDUB 15:51:49 00027590733TRDU1 605 1.0080 XDUB 15:51:49 00027590734TRDU1 3,878 1.0060 XDUB 16:20:09 00027591254TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,654 0.8940 XLON 12:08:59 00027588233TRDU1 1,161 0.8950 XLON 12:40:15 00027588269TRDU1 594 0.8950 XLON 12:40:17 00027588270TRDU1 1,175 0.8950 XLON 13:11:36 00027588337TRDU1 505 0.8950 XLON 13:11:36 00027588338TRDU1 2,704 0.8910 XLON 13:18:42 00027588501TRDU1 541 0.8910 XLON 13:18:42 00027588500TRDU1 299 0.8910 XLON 13:18:42 00027588502TRDU1 687 0.8930 XLON 14:23:09 00027589092TRDU1 1,676 0.8910 XLON 14:25:07 00027589101TRDU1 1,572 0.8910 XLON 14:25:07 00027589098TRDU1 898 0.8910 XLON 14:25:07 00027589103TRDU1 769 0.8910 XLON 14:25:07 00027589102TRDU1 192 0.8910 XLON 14:25:07 00027589100TRDU1 783 0.8920 XLON 15:07:40 00027589754TRDU1 1,763 0.8890 XLON 15:09:05 00027589767TRDU1 1,672 0.8890 XLON 15:09:05 00027589769TRDU1 1,671 0.8890 XLON 15:09:05 00027589768TRDU1 998 0.8860 XLON 15:51:36 00027590727TRDU1 149 0.8860 XLON 15:51:36 00027590728TRDU1 1,175 0.8840 XLON 15:51:38 00027590732TRDU1 856 0.8840 XLON 15:51:38 00027590730TRDU1 714 0.8860 XLON 15:51:38 00027590731TRDU1 1,667 0.8860 XLON 16:17:05 00027591226TRDU1 1,025 0.8840 XLON 16:17:05 00027591229TRDU1 167 0.8840 XLON 16:17:05 00027591227TRDU1 56 0.8840 XLON 16:17:05 00027591228TRDU1 638 0.8840 XLON 16:17:10 00027591230TRDU1 2,134 0.8830 XLON 16:20:08 00027591252TRDU1 105 0.8830 XLON 16:20:08 00027591253TRDU1

