

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) reported total iron ore pellet production of 0.90 million tonnes in its first quarter, doubling from previous quarter, principally driven by an improvement in the supply of electricity to the Group's operations in Ukraine, which enabled the restart of a second pelletiser line in late February 2023.



The Group plans to continue to operate with between one and two pellet lines in the coming quarter, in line with first quarter 2023, assuming no further material changes to the operating environment and logistics availability in Ukraine.



Jim North, CEO, said: 'Going forward, we are looking to balance production volumes with a conservative approach to maintaining Group's balance sheet and liquidity metrics, providing a stable and consistent supply to our long-term customers.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX