Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 31 March 2023, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.60% Pershing Square Holdings 0.38% AVI Global Trust 0.33% Residential Secure Income 0.31% UIL Zero Div Pref 2024 0.10% Total 1.72%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 31 March 2023, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 10.03% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2029 4.43% iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF 3.67% US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2043 3.00% SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF 2.72% US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045 1.99% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026 1.81% US Treasury 0.375% Index-Linked 2044 1.58% Sweden (Kingdom of) 1.5% 2023 1.53% UK Treasury 2.5% Index-Linked 2024 1.49% Total 32.25%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com