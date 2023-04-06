Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update
London, April 6
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 31 March 2023, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|0.60%
|Pershing Square Holdings
|0.38%
|AVI Global Trust
|0.33%
|Residential Secure Income
|0.31%
|UIL Zero Div Pref 2024
|0.10%
|Total
|1.72%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 31 March 2023, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024
|10.03%
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2029
|4.43%
|iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF
|3.67%
|US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2043
|3.00%
|SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF
|2.72%
|US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045
|1.99%
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026
|1.81%
|US Treasury 0.375% Index-Linked 2044
|1.58%
|Sweden (Kingdom of) 1.5% 2023
|1.53%
|UK Treasury 2.5% Index-Linked 2024
|1.49%
|Total
|32.25%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the
Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com