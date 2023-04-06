OpGen has announced the expansion of its initial R&D agreement (signed in September 2022) with FIND, a global non-profit alliance for diagnostics, with potential revenue of €830k, roughly €130k higher than previous management guidance. Under the expanded scope as part of the ongoing feasibility stage for the Unyvero A30 RQ platform, OpGen will provide three additional deliverables: Antimicrobial Stewardship module, a 'Data everywhere' concept and next-generation sequencing (NGS) strain analysis. OpGen expects to wrap up the R&D phase in Q223, and we anticipate this arrangement will further investigate the robustness of the Unyvero system and its suitability for low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). In our opinion, the successful completion of this stage is a key near-term catalyst, with potential to further extend the Unyvero franchise (particularly into developing markets).

