Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN) Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 16.6787

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28477834

CODE: GIL5 LN

ISIN: LU1439943090

ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN Sequence No.: 235331 EQS News ID: 1602659 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

