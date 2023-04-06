DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.7073

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52935881

CODE: ESGL LN

ISIN: LU1940199711

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 235392 EQS News ID: 1602781 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1602781&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)