Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 105.6508

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14731499

CODE: BNKE LN

ISIN: LU1829219390

