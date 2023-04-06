DJ Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.6397

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45369738

CODE: LCUK LN

ISIN: LU1781541096

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 235359 EQS News ID: 1602715 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

