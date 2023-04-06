DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Ex UK UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe Ex UK UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (AEXK LN) Amundi MSCI Europe Ex UK UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Ex UK UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 39.1509

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 154101

CODE: AEXK LN

ISIN: LU1681043326

ISIN: LU1681043326 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEXK LN

