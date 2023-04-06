DJ Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 162.0612

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5886427

CODE: MTIX LN

ISIN: LU1650491282

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN Sequence No.: 235349 EQS News ID: 1602695 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1602695&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2023 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)