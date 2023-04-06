DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 105.1496
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7291856
CODE: TIPH LN
ISIN: LU1452600601
