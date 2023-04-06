DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.6459

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3353570

CODE: ESDU LN

ISIN: LU2059756598

