DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 47.2533

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6796378

CODE: MSDU LN

ISIN: LU2059756754

